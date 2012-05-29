FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2012 / 11:33 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Spain under pressure; Bunds hit highs on bank plan

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Spanish plan to fund Bankia, regions rattles markets
    * Bunds yields hit new lows on renewed safe-haven bid
    * Spanish Bono future launched, early gains reverse

    By Kirsten Donovan	
    LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - German government bond yields hit
fresh lows and Spanish yields held near peaks on Tuesday,
pressured by indications that Madrid will recapitalise
nationalised lender Bankia by issuing new bonds.	
    Euro zone government bond markets had paused for breath
early in the session but the realisation that Spain's debt
issuance could rise at a time when international investors are
deserting the country prompted a fresh bout of risk aversion. 	
    The scale of Spain's banking problem has been highlighted by
Bankia, which asked for a 19-billion-euro bailout on Friday. It
reposted 2011 results late on Monday to reflect a 3.3 billion
euro loss rather than a modest profit.	
    A government source said that as well as issuing debt to
recapitalise Bankia, Spain would likely adopt on Friday a new
mechanism to back its regions' debt, commitments
analysts saw as unsustainable. 	
    "The point about Spain is it's going to need some external
support of some form," said David Owen, chief European financial
economist at Jefferies. 	
    "Whether that implies the European Central Bank buys bonds
(in the secondary market) or moves lock, stock and barrel to
quantitative easing over the next three months, certainly the
situation at the moment is not sustainable." 	
    Short-dated Spanish government bonds yields 
were almost 10 basis points higher. While 10-year yields were 2
basis points lower at 6.47 percent. that is two full percentage
points higher than at the beginning of February and closing in
on record highs of 6.8 percent.   	
    With the true scale of losses from bad property loans still
not known, Spain has said independent auditors are to assess the
health of its banks, with markets likely to stay edgy until the
scope of any writedowns, or future writedowns, is known.	
    "Markets will fluctuate day to day but I don't think you'll
see any major buying of Spanish assets until the auditors'
report is out," said Gary Jenkins, director at Swordfish
Research. 	
    Higher yields over a long period will raise the country's
cost of financing, potentially limiting access to debt markets
as Ireland and Portugal found when yields on their bonds topped
7 percent.  	
    	
    SPANISH BOND FUTURE	
    Spanish derivatives exchange MEFF launched a 10-year Spanish
government bond future on Tuesday . The instrument is
intended to offer a more efficient way of hedging exposure to
Spanish government bonds. 	
    The September contract was 3 ticks higher at
95.27, after giving back much of its early gains.	
    "We expect there to be good domestic support for the Bono
future," Credit Agricole said in a note, adding that the
introduction of the contracts could spur some demand for Spain's
January 2022 bond, which was the cheapest to
deliver when the individual contracts expired. 	
    Safe-haven 10-year German Bund yields hit a fresh low of
1.346 percent and with Greek elections looming in
just over two weeks and an Irish referendum on the EU fiscal
treaty on Thursday, few in the market saw any notable sell-off
soon.	
    Greece's conservatives have an opinion poll lead that would
allow the formation of a government committed to keeping the
country in the euro zone but it remains a tight race. Ireland is
expected to approve the treaty despite anger at government
austerity measures.    	
    June Bund futures set new highs of 144.58 and were
last up 9 ticks at 144.46.
    "There's enough out there to keep Bunds well supported," a
trader said.	
    Italy found decent demand at an 8.5 billion euro bill sale,
although borrowing costs jumped. The sale came
ahead of a 6.25 billion euro sale of longer-dated bonds on
Wednesday. 	
    "While we expect the Italian auctions to go well,
pre-auction cheapening should leave its toll on BTPs, with
spill-over effects likely to ... (affect) Spanish government
bonds," Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz said.

