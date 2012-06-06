EURO GOVT-Stimulus speculation cools safe-haven rally

* ECB less dovish than expected but rate cut seen * Fed's Bernanke expected to hint at more easing * Solid German auction shows underlying demand * Spain yields ease as momentum for bank aid grows * Focus on Thursday's Spanish debt auction By Emelia Sithole-Matarise LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell on Wednesday as speculation that central banks will provide fresh stimulus to foster the global economic recovery boosted riskier assets. The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged at 1 percent and put the onus on euro zone governments to solve the bloc's debt crisis, briefly helping Bunds to pare losses . But some market participants still expect the ECB to cut borrowing costs in coming months given grim economic data and the festering euro zone debt crisis now in its third year. With the ECB out of the way, focus has turned to U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's congressional testimony on the economy on Thursday at which many in the market are expecting him to hint at more policy easing. Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart bolstered equities when he said the Fed may need to consider additional easing if a wobbly U.S. economy falters or Europe's troubles generate a broader financial shock. A slump in British manufacturing activity has also boosted expectations of an added dose of Bank of England stimulus on Thursday, just a month after the BoE decided to pause its quantitative easing programme. All this added to the more upbeat tone for riskier assets and sent German Bund futures down 110 ticks down on the day to settle at 144.66, retreating further from record highs of 146.89 hit on Friday. "Even though the ECB disappointed today, investors are betting there will be a rate cut next month, that the BoE could announce more QE and Mr Bernanke may hint at further stimulus measures tomorrow," said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic. "It's those expectations which are giving risk markets a lift in general as a result Bunds and other core government bonds are losing some of their safe-haven appeal." SPANISH TEST German 10-year bond yields rose 12 basis points to 1.32 percent, bouncing off a record low of 1.127 percent hit last Friday as nervousness over Spain's finances prompted a surge in demand for safer assets. Bund yields could rise further in coming sessions especially if Spain passes a key test for investor demand for its debt at an auction on Thursday, strategists said. The sale of 1-2 billion euro of bonds comes two days after Spain's treasury minister said the country was losing access to funding markets, and that the European Union should help to recapitalise its banks. "The auction should be fine. It's short-dated and it's a small size. The 10-year bond may struggle a bit but for the front end domestics will buy it," a trader said. Appetite for risk has crept back in this week as markets take stock of the growing momentum behind calls for an international bailout for Spain's banks that does not put extra pressure on the government's finances. Any decision on how to help Madrid shore up its banks is likely to have to wait until the first phase of an independent banking audit is completed later this month, sources said. "The market seems to have the opinion that there will be a solution, even if it doesn't know exactly what that solution will be... That's what is pushing Spain's yields down," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank. Spanish 10-year bond yields were two basis points lower on the day at 6.29 percent, extending this week's fall to around 25 bps.