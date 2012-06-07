EURO GOVT-Auction provides further relief to Spanish bonds

* Bund futures fall as investors take profit * Investors hope for European policy response, U.S. stimulus * Strong demand at an auction of Spanish debt By Ana Nicolaci da Costa LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Spanish government bond yields fell on Thursday as strong demand at a debt sale offered further relief to a market riding on hopes of a policy response to the country's banking problems and of further monetary stimulus. Spain met strong demand when it sold 2.1 billion euros of two-, four- and ten- year debt, helped by a more favorable backdrop to risk sentiment in recent sessions. The relatively small size of the auction was expected to draw sufficient appetite, even though there were some jitters before the sale after a minister earlier this week said that the country was being cut off from markets. Analysts said the auction showed Spain could still raise funds in commercial markets, but did not extinguish worries over its ability to do so while recapitalising its ailing banks. "There is still a lot of uncertainty on exactly how much it will cost to clean up the bank sector and if you pile that on to a sovereign that is already struggling with a very weak economy (and) high unemployment ... investor confidence is easily lost," Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at Investec said. "As long as you need to borrow, you need to have that in the long run rather than in just one auction." Ten-year Spanish government bond yields fell 13 basis points at 6.18 percent. The 611 million euro sale of Spain's benchmark 10-year paper - which analysts say would be the most indicative of investor confidence - drew bids worth 3.3 times the amount on offer above 2.4 in a previous sale. Spain sold just above the top range of its target and drew higher bid-to-cover ratios across the board, but average yield also increased across maturities. "It was a little bit better than I was expecting. Of course they have issued the maximum amount that they were targeting and this is good news," Sergio Capaldi, fixed income strategist, Intensa SanPaolo said. "Only the tail of the auction was a little bit too fat. That signals anxiousness on the part of the investors, so that was the only weak spot of the result of this auction." Investors look at the tail - the difference between the average and the lowest accepted price - to gauge the quality of bidding for a bond. The strong Spanish auction took the shine off euro zone debt considered relatively safe, with French, Belgian and Austrian government bond yields all moving sharply higher. . Italian bonds underperformed their Spanish counterparts, with traders saying investors where selling Italian debt to buy Spanish equivalent, reversing a previously held relative trade.HOPE SPRINGS ETERNAL Hopes for some kind of European policy action to tackle Spain's banking problems and of further monetary stimulus across the globe have given investors an excuse to take profit on lofty levels on German bond prices. China's central bank cut benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points in a surprise move on Thursday to shore up slackening economic growth, its first rate cut since the depths of the 2008/09 financial crisis.. German Bund futures fell 42 ticks on the day to 143.25, after rolling over into its September contract. It was poised for its first weekly loss since March but many analysts saw the move as merely a correction. "There was a one-sided long bull-run of the Bund and also of the Treasury futures," Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC said. "It is not a surprise that a lot of investors are now taking profits on this rally." Ten-year German government bond yields were up 2.4 basis points at 1.36 percent, not far from a key technical level of 1.37 percent - a 21-day moving average. "We need to close above there otherwise this could still be just a bit of a correction to the falling trend," the trader. Expectations for near-term action from the European Central Bank were dented after ECB President Mario Draghi put the onus firmly on euro zone governments to solve the bloc's debt crisis on Wednesday. German Chancellor Angela Merkel also doused expectations that a June 28-29 European Union summit would produce a major breakthrough to a closer fiscal and banking union in the 17-nation currency bloc. Markets were pinning hopes for more monetary stimulus on the Federal Reserve after Vice Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday laid out the case for the U.S. central bank to provide more support to a fragile economy. Investors will scour Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony on the economic outlook later in the session for any such clues after data last week showed the unemployment rate rising for the first time in nearly a year.