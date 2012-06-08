EURO GOVT-Bund futures rise after Spain downgrade

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - German Bund futures opened higher on Friday after Fitch’s downgrade of Spain’s credit rating by three notches heightened expectations that the country was close to asking for financial help to save its banks.

Fitch cut its rating on Spain’s government debt to BBB, two notches short of “junk” status, and placed the country on ‘negative outlook’, citing contagion risks from the Greek crisis.

The downgrade cooled the slightly improved sentiment seen this week on the back of a better-than-expected Spanish debt auction and expectations that a policy response to the euro zone crisis was in the works.

Such hopes waned already in the previous session as Federal Reserve Chairmen Ben Bernanke fell short of hinting that further monetary stimulus was imminent.

At 0602 GMT, Bund futures were 39 ticks higher on the day at 143.45, with 10-year cash yields 4.1 basis points lower at 1.343 percent.

“Assisted by our view that the market will soon fear forced-selling in (Spanish government bonds), we recommend a long position in the Bund future today,” Commerzbank rate strategist David Schnautz said in a note.

Barring any surprise policy announcements, market tensions are likely to increase further next week. Austerity-fatigued Greeks head to the polls again on June 17, in an election which many fear it may eventually lead Athens out of the euro.