EURO GOVT-Spanish yields rise as aid deal euphoria ebbs

* Relief rally in Spain, Italy debt short-lived * Questions over Spain bank rescue deal, Greek vote weigh * German Bund futures cut losses By Emelia Sithole-Matarise LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Spanish and Italian bond yields rose on Monday, reversing earlier falls as initial market relief over a Spanish bank funding deal gave way to doubts over how the bailout would be structured and whether it solved the country's problems. Low risk German Bunds pared losses as Italian yields rose back above the 6 percent mark they had retreated from earlier after euro zone finance ministers agreed at the weekend to lend Madrid up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) for its bank rescue fund. Many market participants expected Spanish 10-year yields to head back near the 7 percent mark seen a week ago as details of the bailout deal were still unclear and concerns remained about Spain's large debt burden given the country's economy remains stagnant. Uncertainty over the outcome of Greek elections on Sunday which could see the country quit the euro bloc added to investor nerves to cut short the rally in riskier assets, helping safe-haven German Bund futures cut earlier losses. "We thought the tightening would last a bit longer but that wasn't the case. Spanish yields are heading towards the highs we saw at the beginning of June and this shows how difficult the situation is," said Viola Julien, a strategist at Helaba Landesbank hesse-Thueringen. "Accepting aid for recapitalisation of the banking sector means it will have to finance itself on capital markets for its deficit and it's getting harder with yields climbing. Maybe market participants are worried Spain finally needs to use the rescue funds completely as Portugal, Ireland and Greece did." Spanish 10-year government bond yields were last 19 basis points up on the day at 6.44 percent, having fallen to as low as 6.05 percent earlier with the cost of insuring against a Spanish default also rising. No precise bailout figure was set because Spain said it needed time for an independent assessment of the capital needs of its banking sector, which is due to be delivered in less than two weeks. The Spanish rescue followed full-blown bailouts for Greece, Ireland and Portugal since 2010. "There's an awful lot of detail still missing...If it comes from the European Stability Mechanism it will effectively be subordinating other bondholders and markets won't like that," a trader said. "There's a lot of potential negative and unknowns out there and...The market is unwinding some of the euphoria we saw earlier." MAKE-OR-BREAK GREEK VOTE Italian yields also reversed earlier falls to rise to 6.04 percent, almost 21 bps up on the day as investors turned their focus to a bond auction on Thursday that could prove challenging as the Greek vote nears. "People are already focusing on the Greek elections and the Italian auction. We're already seeing some domestic selling on the highs this morning in BTPs," another trader said. "Until we have a clear picture on Greece, people are going to stay very much on the sidelines." Bund futures were last up eight ticks at 143.61, having fallen as low as 142.48 earlier while German 10-year bond yields were slightly lower at 1.33 percent. "As the week progresses, Greek election jitters should limit the downside for Bunds. Longer term, we see larger risks for government bond spreads," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.