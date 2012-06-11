FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Spanish yields rise as aid deal euphoria ebbs
June 11, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Spanish yields rise as aid deal euphoria ebbs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Relief rally in Spain, Italy debt short-lived
    * Questions over Spain bank rescue deal, Greek vote weigh
    * German Bund futures cut losses


    By Emelia Sithole-Matarise	
    LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Spanish and Italian bond yields
rose on Monday, reversing earlier falls as initial market relief
over a Spanish bank funding deal gave way to doubts over how the
bailout would be structured and whether it solved the country's
problems.	
    Low risk German Bunds pared losses as Italian yields rose
back above the 6 percent mark they had retreated from earlier
after euro zone finance ministers agreed at the weekend to lend
Madrid up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) for its bank
rescue fund. 	
    Many market participants expected Spanish 10-year yields to
head back near the 7 percent mark seen a week ago as details of
the bailout deal were still unclear and concerns remained about
Spain's large debt burden given the country's economy remains
stagnant. 	
    Uncertainty over the outcome of Greek elections on Sunday
which could see the country quit the euro bloc added to investor
nerves to cut short the rally in riskier assets, helping
safe-haven German Bund futures cut earlier losses.  	
    "We thought the tightening would last a bit longer but that
wasn't the case. Spanish yields are heading towards the highs we
saw at the beginning of June and this shows how difficult the
situation is," said Viola Julien, a strategist at Helaba
Landesbank hesse-Thueringen. 	
    "Accepting aid for recapitalisation of the banking sector
means it will have to finance itself on capital markets for its
deficit and it's getting harder with yields climbing. Maybe
market participants are worried Spain finally needs to use the
rescue funds completely as Portugal, Ireland and Greece did."	
    Spanish 10-year government bond yields were last 19 basis
points up on the day at 6.44 percent, having
fallen to as low as 6.05 percent earlier with the cost of
insuring against a Spanish default also rising. 	
    No precise bailout figure was set because Spain said it
needed time for an independent assessment of the capital needs
of its banking sector, which is due to be delivered in less than
two weeks.    	
    The Spanish rescue followed full-blown bailouts for Greece,
Ireland and Portugal since 2010.	
    "There's an awful lot of detail still missing...If it comes
from the European Stability Mechanism it will effectively be
subordinating other bondholders and markets won't like that," a
trader said.	
    "There's a lot of potential negative and unknowns out there
and...The market is unwinding some of the euphoria we saw
earlier."	
    	
    	
    	
    MAKE-OR-BREAK GREEK VOTE   	
    Italian yields also reversed earlier falls to
rise to 6.04 percent, almost 21 bps up on the day as investors
turned their focus to a bond auction on Thursday that could
prove challenging as the Greek vote nears.	
    "People are already focusing on the Greek elections and the
Italian auction. We're already seeing some domestic selling on
the highs this morning in BTPs," another trader said. 	
    "Until we have a clear picture on Greece, people are going
to stay very much on the sidelines."    	
    Bund futures were last up eight ticks at 143.61,
having fallen as low as 142.48 earlier while German 10-year bond
yields were slightly lower at 1.33 percent.	
    "As the week progresses, Greek election jitters should limit
the downside for Bunds. Longer term, we see larger risks for
government bond spreads," Commerzbank strategists said in a
note.

