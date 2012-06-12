FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Italy, Spain suffer on Spain aid deal doubts
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 8:04 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Italy, Spain suffer on Spain aid deal doubts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Italian and Spanish government bond yields extended their rise on Tuesday as a weekend aid deal for Spanish banks failed to ease fears about the country’s ability to fund itself.

Italian bonds came under added pressure as investors fretted that an upcoming debt auction on Thursday might suffer in a market also jittery about Greece’s looming elections on Sunday which will most likely decide the country’s future in the euro bloc.

”It must be because of the auctions that are coming in the next couple of days,” a trader said. ”“(I) haven’t seen many flows so far anyway. I would say it’s mostly future contract driven.”

Italian 10-year yields were last up 11 basis points at 6.15 percent while equivalent Spanish yields were 10 bps higher at 6.63 percent. Italian BTP futures were down 85 ticks at 97.69.

German Bund futures also fell as investors booked profits after their recent sharp rally but the losses were seen short-lived given the uncertainties over Spain and Greece.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.