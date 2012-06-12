FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds hit day's low as investors eye EFSF debt sale
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 1:23 PM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds hit day's low as investors eye EFSF debt sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Bund futures fell more than a full point to hit the day’s lows on Tuesday, extending losses as some investors sold the German debt as a hedge against a 25-year bond sale by the European Financial Stability Fund.

The EFSF earlier opened books for the sale via syndication of the 25-year bond aimed at raising at least 1 billion euros.

“They (investors) are probably going to sell Bunds as a hedge against the EFSF issue - that’s why you see the big moves in the long end of the curve,” a trader said.

”There’s not a lot of risk appetite out there so you’re seeing a 1.5 to 2.5 billion deal moving the market quite a bit.

The Bund future fell as much as 111 ticks on the day to 142.78.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
