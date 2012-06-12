EURO GOVT-Spanish yields hit euro-era high on bailout worries

* Spanish yields hit record high as bailout concerns grow * Spain funding ability questioned over subordination threat * German debt falls on profit taking, euro zone concerns * Italy yields also rise in run-up to Thursday bond auction By William James and Ana Nicolaci da Costa LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Spanish 10-year bond yields hit their highest in the history of the euro zone on Tuesday, edging closer to the 7 percent danger level and fuelling worries over whether Madrid will be able to keep tapping bond markets after a banking bailout. The steep selloff in Spanish government bonds hit all maturities and came two days after the country agreed a rescue of up to 100 billion euros for its troubled banking sector with euro zone finance ministers. The structure of the bailout has not been confirmed, but market concerns centre on whether repayment of the loans in the event of default would have a higher priority than repaying regular government bonds. "If they start to build up official loans in Spain, we know from experience in Greece that the official loans will refrain from losses. You know that the private bondholder will be the most affected," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti. This could deter investors from buying new Spanish bonds, driving borrowing costs higher and closer to the 7 percent level that markets view as unsustainable for Spain over the long term. Spain's 10-year bond yield rose 25 bps to a record high 6.86 percent, surpassing peaks seen in November last year to reach the highest since the 1999 launch of the euro. Italian bond yields also rose before an auction on Thursday, when the Treasury may have to pay dearly to sell debt, with Sunday's make-or-break Greek election adding to investor unease. Markets took profit on German Bund futures after a rally on Monday while a glut of supply from highly-rated euro zone countries this week also gave investors the opportunity to seek higher yields elsewhere. The triple-A rated European Financial Stability Facility priced a 25-year syndicated bond sale. German Bund futures fell 140 ticks to 142.49, pushing yields on 10-year German debt 12.5 bps higher to 1.38 percent. Y i elds hit a record low of 1.127 percent earlier in June. German bonds underperformed their U.S. Treasury counterparts, driving the yield gap between the two to its narrowest in three months. This prompted some to question whether the Bund might eventually lose its safe-haven appeal given the rising cost of shoring up the euro zone. "Market sentiment has been very much aligned with the view that Bunds are a safe haven and therefore when the periphery runs into more trouble, you hoover up the market," Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec, said. "That may change and there is also a question over how low markets are willing to push Bund yields. At what stage do Bunds just simply not look like any value at all and at what stage do markets turn to Treasuries?" Others said the rise in yields did not indicate any decline in investor confidence in German debt. "Even though the front end of the curve is weaker today you're still at less than 10 basis points - I don't think people are too concerned at the moment," a trader said, referring to the ultra-low yield on two-year German debt. Germany sells 5 billion euros of 10-year Bunds on Wednesday. COLLATERAL DAMAGE The Italian Treasury said on Monday it would offer up to 4.5 billion euros in three-year bonds on June 14, and off-the-run securities maturing in 2020 and 2019. While the auction is expected to meet demand from domestic investors, current market conditions may make it more costly for Italy to raise those funds, analysts said. "I think they will get it away fine, it will just cost them," Lyn Graham-Taylor, Rabobank fixed income strategist said. Italian 10-year yields rose 13.5 bps to 6.17 percent, adding to a 29 bps rise in the previous session. Measures adopted by Italy have put the country on a sound footing to face Europe's financial turmoil, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Monday, dismissing the idea Rome may need external help.. But sentiment towards Italy is vulnerable and could worsen if Spain's bailout depletes the funds available for dealing with Italy should contagion spread.