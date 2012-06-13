EURO GOVT-Bunds sag on EU policy response speculation

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell on Wednesday, pushing 10-year cash yields to their highest since late May, before a bond auction and as some investors started to anticipate a euro zone policy response to the debt crisis after crunch Greek elections on Sunday.

“I would say there is some profit taking and thinking that there may be a (policy) reaction after the Greek elections,” said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

Bund futures fell 94 ticks to a session low of 141.54 with German 10-year Bund yields rising 9 basis points to 1.52 percent, the highest in 2-1/2 weeks.