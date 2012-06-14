EURO GOVT-Spanish yields hit 7 pct; bailout threatens

* 10-year yields hit key level after rating cut to near junk * Italy sells 4.5 bln euros of bonds, yields rise * Selling pressure on Bunds resumes after early gains By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kirsten Donovan LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Spanish benchmark bond yields rose above 7 percent on Thursday after Moody's cut the country's credit rating to just one notch above "junk", pushing borrowing costs to levels that triggered full-scale bailouts for other euro zone states. Moody's slashed Spain by three notches to Baa3, its lowest investment grade rating, and said it could lower the rating further within three months. It said last weekend's aid plan for Spain's banks would increase the country's debt burden . Yields on Spain's 10-year bonds rose as much as 25 basis points to a euro-era peak of 7.02 percent while Spanish default insurance costs were near record highs. Shorter-dated paper was also under pressure with two-year yields rising a similar amount to around 5.20 percent with little respite seen heading into Sunday's Greek elections which could lead to that country quitting the euro. "The ratings cut is more bad news for Spain and it increases the chance of a full bailout," a trader said. Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125.7 billion) to shore up its banks, a move that failed to reassure markets. If Spain were cut to junk, some index-tracking investors would be forced to sell its bonds, adding to upwards pressure on yields and pushing funding costs even higher. Greece, Ireland and Portugal were quickly forced to ask for a bailout after yields on their bonds rose above 7 percent.Spanish yields settled 18 basis points up on the day at 6.96 percent with some traders saying the European Central Bank had been asking for prices on the debt although no buying was seen. "(Spanish yields) can trade tomorrow above 7 percent but there may be some resistance ...because maybe the ECB could come into the market to try to keep it below that level," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, a rate strategist at Lloyds Bank. ITALY PASSES AUCTION TEST Italy tested sentiment for its debt with a sale of 4.5 billion euros of bonds, finding better-than-expected demand although borrowing costs rose sharply. "What the market is focusing on is this rise in yield levels with the 3-year rates at 5.30 percent. It's not the best of signals given this renewed focus on fundamentals and also on the back of the Spain downgrade," said Michael Leister, a strategist at DZ Bank. "This will keep on playing on the market and the market will extrapolate the impact of these rising funding costs." Technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti - whose approval rating has slumped - appealed to Italy's politicians on Wednesday to back his tough economic medicine to avoid Rome becoming the next victim of the debt crisis. But some analysts said time was running out. "Demand is holding up, just about, but only because of unprecedented domestic financial representation," said Nicholas Spiro, managing director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy. "Unless the ECB steps in very soon to restore confidence, Italy and Spain will no longer have market access." Dealers - who are obliged to absorb new issuance - had cheapened the Italian paper considerably before the auction. Its 10-year yields settled at 6.16 percent, easing off the day's peak of 6.35 percent. German Bund futures gave up some early gains and were last 12 ticks higher at 141.83, but some strategists said they could gain momentum from negative sentiment towards peripheral issuers before Sunday's Greek vote.� "It makes sense for people to go risk off and a bit long German Bunds if they are not already," Georgolopoulos said. German 10-year yields were half a basis point higher at 1.49 percent.