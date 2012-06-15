FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds steady, liquidity plans help cool safety bid
#Market News
June 15, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds steady, liquidity plans help cool safety bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - German bonds were steady on Friday as plans for coordinated central bank action to help stabilise markets if Sunday’s Greek elections lead to turmoil kept a lid on investor demand for safe, low-risk assets.

Bund futures were flat at 141.83, recovering after prices fell in after-hours trading on Thursday when Reuters reported that major central banks stand ready to inject liquidity, if needed, to prevent a credit squeeze.

The prospect of access to cash helped settle growing nerves ahead of Sunday’s Greek election which could put Athens on a path to exit the euro zone if parties opposed to the conditions of Greece’s international aid plan come to power.

European equities were set to rise while the euro held firm against the dollar. Traders warned that thin trade could make markets volatile, with many investors having reverted to neutral positions and deciding to sit out the session awaiting the Greek election results.

Spanish and Italian bonds were expected to remain under pressure despite the liquidity contingency plans as concerns sparked by agreement of a 100 billion euro rescue for Spain’s banks continued to push both countries’ borrowing costs toward unsustainable levels.

“Spain is still in deep trouble, let’s not forget that. It has fundamental problems so liquidity to help hold things together doesn’t really solve that,” a trader said.

On Thursday 10-year Spanish bond yields hit 7 percent for the first time since the launch of the euro. The breach of this level raised expectations that the country would be cut off from funding markets and forced to seek a bailout for public finances on top of the agreed banking rescue.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
