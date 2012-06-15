EURO GOVT-Spanish, Italian bond yields fall

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Spanish and Italian government bond yields eased on Friday after plans for coordinated central bank action to help stabilise markets if Sunday’s Greek elections lead to turmoil improved sentiment towards riskier assets.

Italian 10-year government bond yields were 12 basis points lower at 6.04 percent, with traders saying market players were covering short positions ahead of the weekend.

Spanish 10-year yields were 9 basis points lower at 6.87 percent, having nudged above 7 percent on Thursday.

Central banks from major economies stand ready to take steps to stabilise financial markets by providing liquidity and preventing a credit squeeze if the outcome of Greek elections on Sunday causes tumultuous trading, G20 officials told Reuters