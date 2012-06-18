FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-German bonds tumble as Greek election sparks relief
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-German bonds tumble as Greek election sparks relief

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - German bond prices fell at Monday’s open as an election victory for Greece’s pro-bailout New Democracy party staved off fears of an imminent Greek exit from the euro zone, but few saw relief lasting over the long term.

Political parties in favour of the country’s life-support bailout began forging a government on Monday after a narrow victory over radical leftists that wanted to tear up the existing agreement.

That brought relief to financial markets, easing demand for the relative safety of German debt, boosting equity markets and lifting the euro to a one-month high against the dollar.

German Bund futures briefly fell to a low of 141.14, down 115 ticks, before recovering to around 141.58. In the cash market 10-year yields rose 9 basis points to briefly hit 1.544 percent, their highest since mid May.

However, analysts did not see the relief prompting a long-term decline in demand for German debt.

“We remain sceptical of any concerted risk rally after the initial move...recently these rallies haven’t lasted as long as people expect,” a trader said.

Market participants highlighted the slim margin of the election victory as a source of uncertainty in Greek policy making, and said concerns over Spain - currently battling to maintain market confidence in its debt - could return to prompt a rebound in Bunds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.