FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Spanish yields fall after bill sale, Bunds sell-off
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 5:06 PM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Spanish yields fall after bill sale, Bunds sell-off

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Bill sale offers respite despite higher higher borrowing
costs
    * Thursday's auctions seen as more of a challenge
    * Bunds come under pressure as stocks rise

    By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Kirsten Donovan
    LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Spain's government bond yields
fell sharply but remained above the 7 percent danger level on
Tuesday, as a short-term debt sale showed Madrid was still able
to access international markets although at increasing cost to
the Treasury.
    The Spanish government paid the highest average cost since
the launch of the euro to sell 12-month paper, with the higher
yields helping lure investors. 
    Concerns about the country's long-term ability to fund
itself are so acute that analysts were relieved just to see that
the short-term paper got away, even if at heavy cost to the
Treasury, analysts said.
    "The first thing (the market) looks at is whether (Spain)
can fund (itself)," Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at
Lloyds, said.
    "It's going to be the same for Thursday when we have the
auction. If they don't raise the full amount there, there's
trouble."
    Spain faces a tougher test on Thursday when is due to sell
up to 2 billion euros of two-, three- and five-year bonds. 
    Some analysts expect demand to be decent given the small
amount on offer and given that domestic investors are likely to
step in. Primary market dealers will be obliged to absorb
Spain's new issuance but may demand a high price.
    The sharp rise in borrowing costs underscores the
difficulties the country is having accessing commercial markets
after an offer for a bank bailout failed to ease investor
concerns about Spain's finances. 
    With Spanish yields already trading above 7 percent - levels
beyond which Greece, Portugal and Ireland were shut out of
commercial markets - speculation is rife that the country will
eventually be forced to seek full-blown international aid.
    Spanish 10-year yields shot above 7 percent on
Monday to their highest levels in euro-era history. On Tuesday
they were last 15 basis points lower on the day at 7.04 percent.
    Italian 10-year yields, which have shown a
strong correlation with their Spanish equivalent in recent
months, were down 15 bps at 5.9 percent.
    "Spain can carry on for a short period of time, maybe two or
three months as they can issue at the short end of the curve
where funding costs are still more in line with historic
levels," said Michael Leister, DZ Bank rate strategist.
    "But given how much is at stake and pressure from the Troika
... we think they could take the decision somewhat quicker than
we saw with Greece, Ireland or Portugal who tried to stretch it
to the limit."
    
    BUND SELL-OFF
    German government Bund futures came under another bout of
heavy selling, with world stocks gaining on hopes of more
central bank stimulus.
    The Federal Reserve begins a two-day policy meeting in which
it is expected to indicate whether it will launch a new bond
purchase programme. 
    German Bund futures fell 128 ticks to a settlement
close of 141.36. One trader said German Bunds were also
struggling because of a relative trade.
    "There has been a very big seller of Bunds versus Treasuries
out of the U.S., real money (accounts)," he said.
    The gap between 10-year Bunds and
higher-yielding U.S. Treasuries narrowed to 9 bps
from 17 bps late on Monday.
    The trader also said that tentative signs that European
officials were warming to the idea of reviewing the Greek
bailout terms also gave riskier peripheral assets respite at the
expense of Bunds.
    Greece and its international lenders will renegotiate the
programme on which its second financial bailout is based because
circumstances have changed, a senior euro zone official said on
Tuesday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.