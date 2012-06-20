EURO GOVT-Bund futures hit 6-week lows on Fed easing talk

* Markets betting Fed will extend Operation Twist

* Greek conservatives hope to form a coalition on Wednesday

* Germany two-year bond sale finds solid demand

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell to six-week lows and Spanish 10-year yields dipped on Wednesday as some investors bet on more monetary stimulus from the U.S. central bank and action to help shield Spain and Italy from more selling pressure.

Traders said mostly short-term investors were active in the market and the move might reverse soon, especially if a Spanish auction of short- and medium-term debt on Thursday disappoints.

Concerns remain over Spain’s ailing banks and whether Europe has sufficient resources available to prevent its debt crisis from spiraling out of control. The acute uncertainty was highlighted by a strongly bid auction of German two-year debt that offers no interest and yields only 0.1 percent.

“Investors are still happy to buy short-dated paper just for safety reasons whereas in the longer maturities we’re just seeing this ‘risk on’ effect in particular ahead of next week’s summit as speculation is building up that we will get something there,” DZ Bank rate strategist Michael Leister said.

Euro zone officials have said they will be looking to launch the long process of deeper political and economic integration at a summit next week..

Bund futures were down 47 ticks on the day at 140.89, having hit a six-week low of 140.63 earlier in the session.

Ten-year cash yields were 5 basis points higher at 1.58 percent, with the bonds underperforming shorter-dated paper. Two-year Schatz yields were 2.5 bps up at 0.112 percent.

The main factor pressuring Bunds on Wednesday was the expectation that the Federal Reserve will announce later in the day that it will extend its “Operation Twist” programme, which aims to push down long-term borrowing costs by selling short-term securities to buy longer-term ones.

Traders said the market was also expecting a dovish tone from the Fed, possibly signalling further easing in the future.

“The market is betting (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke would ride to the rescue here with some form of Fed magic,” said Commerzbank interest rate strategist David Schnautz, adding that the break below the 50-day moving average in the Bund future around 141.55 accelerated the sell-off.

BITS AND PIECES

One trader said the prospect of Greece’s pro-bailout parties forming a coalition later in the day and that a European agreement may soon be reached to rescue Spain’s ailing banks were “bits and pieces giving a bid to the periphery”.

A second trader said talk about the euro zone’s rescue funds stepping in to buy Spanish and Italian debt was also supporting those bonds. The idea was put forward by Italy at a Group of 20 summit in Mexico on Tuesday.

This helped 10-year Spanish yields fall 10 bps to just below 7 percent - a level closely watched by investors after Ireland and Portugal were eventually forced out of debt markets after their yields rose beyond there.

Spanish short-term bonds underperformed the rest of the curve before sales of 2014, 2015 and 2017 bonds on Thursday. Madrid paid its highest average cost since the launch of the euro to sell 12-month paper on Tuesday.

The belief that Spain will need more aid than the agreed rescue package, of up to 100 billion euros for its banks, has turned every Spanish debt sale into a cliffhanger.

“I don’t know about this risk rally, we have a Spanish auction tomorrow,” the second trader said.