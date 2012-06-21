FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Spanish yields fall, Bunds reverse gains
June 21, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Spanish yields fall, Bunds reverse gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Spanish government bond yields fell further on Thursday, and safe-haven German government bonds reversed earlier gains, after Spain found decent demand at a debt auction, despite having to pay up to borrow.

Spanish 10-year bond yields were last 15 ticks lower on the day at 6.61 percent, with shorter-dated yields falling even more.

Bund futures reversed early gains to stand 3 ticks higher on the day at 140.52.

Spanish bonds have rallied in recent session and Bunds fallen, on speculation Europe’s bailout schemes may be used for buying sovereign bonds in the secondary market. Germany’s Angela Merkel, however, said that was not being discussed. .

