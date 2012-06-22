EURO GOVT-Italian yields, CDS rise ahead of auctions

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields rose on Friday, along with the cost of insuring against a debt default, as the market prepared for a busy week of issuance.

Italian 10-year government bond yields were 13 basis points higher on the day at 5.89 percent.

Five-year credit default swaps were 10 basis points higher at 518 basis points, according market monitor Markit. The price means it costs $518,000 dollars to insure $10 million of debt against default.

“It’s just auction set-up for next week,” a trader said. “They have a heavy supply week.”

Italy is due to sell zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds on Tuesday and BTPs on Thursday. The Treasury will announce details of the first sale later on Friday and of the BTP auction on Monday.