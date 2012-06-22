FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Italian yields, CDS rise ahead of auctions
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Italian yields, CDS rise ahead of auctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields rose on Friday, along with the cost of insuring against a debt default, as the market prepared for a busy week of issuance.

Italian 10-year government bond yields were 13 basis points higher on the day at 5.89 percent.

Five-year credit default swaps were 10 basis points higher at 518 basis points, according market monitor Markit. The price means it costs $518,000 dollars to insure $10 million of debt against default.

“It’s just auction set-up for next week,” a trader said. “They have a heavy supply week.”

Italy is due to sell zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds on Tuesday and BTPs on Thursday. The Treasury will announce details of the first sale later on Friday and of the BTP auction on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.