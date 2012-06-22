EURO GOVT-Spain rallies as ECB collateral move provides relief

* ECB collateral easing take pressure off Spanish banks

* Spillover into government bond market drives yields lower

* Relief may prove short-lived, outlook hinges on EU summit

By William James

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Spanish bonds rallied for a fourth consecutive day on Friday after the ECB relaxed its collateral rules, bolstering investors’ conviction that policymakers were taking steps to alleviate pressure on the euro zone’s fourth largest economy.

The European Central Bank said it would allow financial institutions to pledge a wider range of assets, including collateral of a lower quality, in exchange for cash at its regular monetary operations.

The move was designed to help ease pressure on Spanish banks whose deteriorating assets have restricted access to much-needed ECB cash. Because Spain’s banks are the main buyers of Spanish government debt, the move helped push down bond yields.

“The ECB had to do it help the Spanish banks, to give them some kind of relief so they would still have a sufficient collateral base,” said Niels From, chief analyst at Nordea.

“It was an important move for the Spanish banks and in that sense, very important for Spain.”

Spanish 10-year yields fell 21 bps to 6.41 percent. After peaking around 7.3 percent earlier this week yields have fallen as investors take the view that policymakers will put in place the building blocks of a lasting solution to the bloc’s long-running debt crisis.

Spain’s economy minister said a formal request for banking aid, agreed earlier this month to help recapitalise banks that have lost heavily on property portfolios, was expected to be submitted on Monday. An initial independent audit of the banks suggested up to 62 billion euros may be needed.

SUMMIT EXPECTATIONS

The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain agreed on Friday that the European Union should adopt a series of growth measures worth about 1 percent of the region’s economic output, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said after a four-way summit in Rome.

The short-term outlook now turns on whether a June 28-29 EU summit can back up the expectations of some concrete progress towards fiscal integration and allowing the bloc’s rescue funds to buy government debt.

In the lead up to that summit the traders said the market was expected to be volatile, and relief generated by the ECB collateral moves may not last.

“We think it’s the right reaction (to the collateral moves), they were broader than initial expectations,” one bond trader said.

“But, to the same extent we don’t feel as though this relief will last. It’s a short term move, another patch and we think people will continue to flatten positions into the EU summit - which will ultimately disappoint.”

That meant peripheral yields were likely to rise at some point over the next week, market participants said, but the outlook for Bunds was less clear cut.

German Bund futures, which typically benefit in times of stress, fell 66 ticks to 140.86 and are on course for their worst monthly percentage fall since February 1994, according to Reuters charts.

The perceived growing negative impact on Germany’s creditworthiness from the mounting euro zone bailout bill has curbed some investors’ appetite for the ultra-low yields on offer.

“I‘m not that crazy about Bunds because I‘m not so sure they’re risk free,” said Patrick Rudden, portfolio manager, at Alliance Bernstein, who manages $200 million of the company’s $418 billion of assets.