EURO GOVT-Bund futures slip on ECB bond buying plans

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - German Bund futures slipped at Monday’s open with riskier euro zone governments bonds expected to stay buoyed by the European Central Bank’s latest crisis-fighting measures, though an uncertain growth outlook could cap Bund losses.

Weak U.S. non-farm payrolls data helped safe-haven German Bunds recoup losses on Friday which were triggered after the ECB unveiled plans to buy unlimited amounts of bonds issued by struggling countries in a bid to lower their borrowing costs.

“The weak growth profile is enough to make sure that Bunds don’t sell off too far irerspective of what happens in peripheral government bonds,” a trader said. “The Fed is still easing as the world economy is in a very fragile state. That’s why we can’t get too negative on Bunds.”

The Bund future was last 17 ticks lower at 140.48 compared with 140.65 at Friday’s settlement.