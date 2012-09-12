FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bunds, euro hit session low before German ruling
#Market News
September 12, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Bunds, euro hit session low before German ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - German government bond futures and the euro fell to a session low on Wednesday and equities trimmed gains in volatile trade before a German court ruling on the validity of the euro zone’s rescue funds.

German Bund futures fell to a session low of 139.83, down 55 ticks on the day, before paring losses to stand 23 ticks lower at 140.15.

The FTSEurofirst share index trimmed earlier gains of as much as 0.3 percent to trade flat on the day at 1,106.69 points in volatile trade ahead of the decision.

“It’s really thin trade out there, buying or selling 100 lots can cause a big move right now, we’re still waiting for the real decision,” a trader said.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.2815, dropping below its 200-day moving average of $1.2832. It had earlier risen to a four-month high of $1.28866 on EBS.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
