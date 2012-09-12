EURO GOVT-Spanish, Italian yields fall after German ruling

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Spanish and Italian yields extended their falls after Germany’s top court gave its backing to the euro zone’s new 700 billion euro European Stability Mechanism bailout fund.

German approval of the ESM was crucial to boost the euro zone’s crisis fighting powers and a key requirement for the European Central Bank’s new plan to buy the bonds of struggling euro members.

Ten-year Spanish yields were down 11 bps at 5.62 percent, having stood at 5.70 percent before the court verdict. Ten-year Italian yields were 6.6 bps lower at 5.03 percent, having stood at 5.09 percent before the ruling.

Spanish and Italian two year yields also fell.