EURO GOVT-December Bund futures hit lowest since July

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - December Bund futures fell to their lowest since July on Wednesday after Germany’s top court gave its backing to the euro zone’s new 700 billion euro European Stability Mechanism bailout fund.

German approval of the ESM was crucial to boost the euro zone’s crisis fighting powers and a key requirement for the European Central Bank’s new plan to buy the bonds of struggling euro members.

December Bund futures fell as low as 139.24, 114 ticks lower on the day. On a continuous contract basis, futures were at their lowest since early April.