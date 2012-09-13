FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds gain, European shares fall on Greek concern
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds gain, European shares fall on Greek concern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose and European stocks fell on Thursday with traders citing a Dow Jones report quoting a senior IMF official saying Greece will neeed a third bailout from the euro zone with European creditors having to find the money for it.

The troika of Greece’s international lenders, including the International Monetary Fund and the European Union, is currently assessing Greece’s progress on its reforms before it decides on its next aid tranche.

Bund futures rose as much as 86 ticks to 140.41, reversing the previous day’s losses.

European equity indexes extended earlier losses, with the FTSEurofirst down 0.5 percent and EuroSTOXX 50 down 1.1 percent. The benchmark Greek index was down 3.4 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.