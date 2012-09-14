FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Bunds extend losses as Fed move boosts riskier assets
September 14, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Bunds extend losses as Fed move boosts riskier assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - German Bund futures extended losses on Friday as the announcement of a bold monetary stimulus programme by the Federal Reserve boosted global stock markets, taking the shine off safe-haven assets.

German Bund futures extended losses to a session low of 140.09, down more than one point on the day.

Ten-year German bond yields rose 9.3 basis points to 1.62 percent and thirty-year yields were 11 bps higher at 2.52 percent. The move mirrored those in U.S. Treasuries where long-dated yields were down 9 basis points.

The euro extended gains to hit a session high of $1.30676, up 0.6 percent on the day.

