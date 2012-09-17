FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Spanish 10-year bond yields rise near 6 percent
September 17, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Spanish 10-year bond yields rise near 6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Ten-year Spanish government bond yields extended their rise on Monday, driven by pressure ahead of this week’s auctions and lingering doubts over when, or if, Spain will seek financial aid.

Spain’s request for help is a precondition to the European Central Bank’s bond buying program, but the government has been reluctant to do so, especially after funding costs have fallen to more manageable levels.

Ten-year Spanish yields were up 13 basis points to 5.96 percent, while the German Bund future was 32 ticks higher on the day at 139.06.

“There’s some disappointment that Spain doesn’t go ahead and outline any intention to apply for...aid There’s also supply coming out this week where besides the new three-year they’ll also be tapping the 10-year as well and that’s prompting some profit-taking,” a trader said

