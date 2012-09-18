EURO GOVT-Spanish yields fall from day's high in choppy trading

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Spanish yields pared an earlier rise as uncertainty over when and if Spain will ask for financial aid - a precondition to European Central Bank intervention - left trade choppy.

“Sooner or later they’re going to have to make a decision whether they’re going to do it or not,” a trader said.

Two-year Spanish government bond yields trimmed some of their earlier rise to stand up 1.8 bps at 3.42 percent.

Ten-year Spanish yields reversed direction and were last down 5 bps at 5.97 percent. German Bund futures pared earlier gains and were up 6 ticks on the day at 139.06.