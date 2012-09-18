FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Spanish yields fall from day's high in choppy trading
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Spanish yields fall from day's high in choppy trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Spanish yields pared an earlier rise as uncertainty over when and if Spain will ask for financial aid - a precondition to European Central Bank intervention - left trade choppy.

“Sooner or later they’re going to have to make a decision whether they’re going to do it or not,” a trader said.

Two-year Spanish government bond yields trimmed some of their earlier rise to stand up 1.8 bps at 3.42 percent.

Ten-year Spanish yields reversed direction and were last down 5 bps at 5.97 percent. German Bund futures pared earlier gains and were up 6 ticks on the day at 139.06.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.