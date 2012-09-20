EURO GOVT-Spanish yields rise despite clearing auction hurdle

* Weak global data hurts peripheral debt, drives Bunds higher

* Spain exceeds auction target but relief seen short-lived

* Spanish bailout request still seen essential by markets

By William James and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Spanish bond prices fell and German Bunds rose on Thursday as fears about global growth kept appetite for debt issued by the euro zone’s weaker states fragile, despite a successful bond auction by Spain.

Economic data from Asia, Europe and the United States all signalled weakness, pushing investors to buy low-risk government bonds and highlighting the difficult task the euro zone’s weaker states face to escape their debt problems.

“Somehow these countries need to get out of the crisis... if they had some growth, everything would be a bit more smooth. Without any sign of growth then it really hurts a country like Spain,” said Niels From, chief analyst at Nordea.

Despite the gloomy backdrop, Spain, on the front line of the euro zone crisis, sold more bonds than it had initially targeted at an auction of three and 10-year paper, thanks to the pledge of European Central Bank support.

“The strong demand (was) for the shorter maturity in particular. I would have thought investors would feel fairly comfortable about buying that because of the buyer of last resort,” Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income strategist at Investec said, referring to a promise to buy the country’s bonds.

The ECB has said it will buy bonds to help keep borrowing costs down if a country commits to an external programme of economic reforms, but Spain has been reluctant to ask for a politically unpalatable bailout package that could force more austerity on an already discontented population.

The reluctance to seek aid, along with worries over growth, pushed Spanish bond yields further away from the lows seen in the wake of the ECB announcement on the bond-buying plan.

Ten-year bonds yields were 8 basis points higher on the day at 5.81 percent, while short-dated bonds crept up 3 bps to 3.25 percent -- half a percentage point above their post-ECB low.

Conversely, German Bund futures rose half a point to 140.21, climbing for a fourth session in a row and wiping out losses seen over the last week. Yields on the equivalent 10-year benchmark Bund fell 5 bps to 1.54 percent.

MOUNTING PRESSURE

Spain was set to remain at the forefront of euro zone investors’ concerns. Markets will either welcome signs of progress towards a bailout or steadily sell Spanish debt in the absence of fresh impetus -- forcing the issue for Madrid.

Nomura strategist Artis Frankovics said the danger point for 10-year Spanish yields was 6.5 percent -- a level last seen before the ECB unveiled its asset purchase programme.

“As they postpone the decision I think the market will push the yields higher and then eventually they will be pushed to ask for a bailout. So our view is that they will ask for it by the end of October and they will be pushed into it,” he said.

France, which in recent months has benefited from a hunt for yield relative to Germany, sold 7.965 billion euros of two-, three- and five-year bonds.