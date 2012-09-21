EURO GOVT-German Bund futures pare losses

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - German Bund futures pared losses on Friday, with investors turning more risk averse before a week that schedules an Italian debt auction and the conclusions of a Moody’s rating review on Spain.

“Some guys are looking to hedge against Italian supply next week and there’s been some selling in Italy versus Bunds and also some real money buying of Germany,” one trader said.

Bund futures last traded 6 ticks lower on the day at 140.15, having traded as low as 139.60 earlier in the session. Italian 10-year yields were last 5 basis points higher at 5.045 percent, having traded as low as 4.96 percent earlier.