FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-German Bund futures pare losses
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-German Bund futures pare losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - German Bund futures pared losses on Friday, with investors turning more risk averse before a week that schedules an Italian debt auction and the conclusions of a Moody’s rating review on Spain.

“Some guys are looking to hedge against Italian supply next week and there’s been some selling in Italy versus Bunds and also some real money buying of Germany,” one trader said.

Bund futures last traded 6 ticks lower on the day at 140.15, having traded as low as 139.60 earlier in the session. Italian 10-year yields were last 5 basis points higher at 5.045 percent, having traded as low as 4.96 percent earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.