FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds firm on report Bundesbank to challenge ECB plan
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds firm on report Bundesbank to challenge ECB plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - German Bund futures inched up at the open on Tuesday after a media report said Germany’s central bank was getting lawyers to check the legality of the European Central Bank’s bond purchase plan.

German tabloid Bild, which did not name its sources, said ECB and Bundesbank in-house lawyers were checking both what proportions the programme would have to take on and how long it would have to last for it to breach EU treaties. The report added to investor concern over Spain’s reluctance to seek a bailout, a condition to trigger the ECB bond purchases aimed at lowering the country’s borrowing costs.

“The Bundesbank challenge to the Draghi plan might be giving us a bit of a bid...Anything that could possibly delay the ECB’s plans isn’t good,” a trader said.

“There’s a lack of consensus from people on what to do and they are taking to the sidelines and waiting for the next development on Spain.”

The Bund future was last 15 ticks up at 140.55 compared with 140.40 at Monday’s settlement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.