EURO GOVT-Bunds firm on report Bundesbank to challenge ECB plan

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - German Bund futures inched up at the open on Tuesday after a media report said Germany’s central bank was getting lawyers to check the legality of the European Central Bank’s bond purchase plan.

German tabloid Bild, which did not name its sources, said ECB and Bundesbank in-house lawyers were checking both what proportions the programme would have to take on and how long it would have to last for it to breach EU treaties. The report added to investor concern over Spain’s reluctance to seek a bailout, a condition to trigger the ECB bond purchases aimed at lowering the country’s borrowing costs.

“The Bundesbank challenge to the Draghi plan might be giving us a bit of a bid...Anything that could possibly delay the ECB’s plans isn’t good,” a trader said.

“There’s a lack of consensus from people on what to do and they are taking to the sidelines and waiting for the next development on Spain.”

The Bund future was last 15 ticks up at 140.55 compared with 140.40 at Monday’s settlement.