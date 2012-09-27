EURO GOVT-Spanish bond yields fall as 2013 budget announced

* Spanish yields end the day lower

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Spanish government bond yields fell on Thursday as Spain announced a tough 2013 budget, paving the way for the euro zone’s fourth-largest economy to ask for aid and tap European Central Bank support.

Madrid announced a timetable for economic reforms and a budget based primarily on spending cuts in what many see as an effort to pre-empt the likely terms of any international bailout.

The market was closing as the Spanish budget details started being released. German Bunds fell in illiquid after-hour trading as the details emerged.

“I think the interesting point is that the balance of the budget is actually in spending reduction and not so much in tax cuts... For me, it means that it’s (impact) on the economy is less immediate, it’s going to be more long-term,” said Alessandro Tentori, strategist at Citigroup.

Tentori said it seemed like no one in the market wanted to be short or have selling positions in Spanish bonds in anticipation of potential ECB bond-buying which would likely be triggered if it asked for aid.

“Nobody wants to go short into that because they think it’s going to happen rather soon, or sooner rather than later... It’s a bit difficult to read into any impact from the budget just because of this huge positioning in the market.”

Spanish 10-year yields were 11 basis points lower at 5.97 percent, little changed from 5.96 percent before the press conference on the budget began. Borrowing costs fell before the announcement as traders closed out of any lingering bets on a further sell-off.

Two-year yields were 2 basis points lower on the day at 3.26 percent.

German Bund futures saw a settlement close of 141.57, six ticks lower on the day. It fell further in after-hour trading as Spain’s government announced the budget to 141.43.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is inching closer to asking the EU and ECB for more support but he has been resisting pressure to do so swiftly.

Spain fears losing fiscal sovereignty, while regional elections loom at a time when many Spaniards are tired of growth-stifling austerity.

“Spain is going through a perfect storm of economic and political problems,” said Ricardo Barbieri, a strategist at Mizuho.

Pressure on Madrid may also come from a Moody’s rating review, which is expected by the end of the month - or the end of this week and could see Spain losing its investment grade status.

A sale of Italian debt was mixed, with funding costs falling but appetite also down.

Italy’s five-year borrowing costs fell to their lowest since May 2011 and 10-year yields also fell at a sale of 6.65 billion euros worth of debt.

While a drop in yields was expected given where secondary market prices were before the sale, the falling demand was taken as a sign that the Spanish problems are affecting Italy as well.

The bids for the five-year bond were 1.38 times the amount on offer, down from 1.46 at a sale on Aug. 30. For the 10-year bond, the bid-to-cover ratio was 1.33, compared with 1.42 a month ago.

“Given there was a reasonable concession made ahead of the auction, above all yesterday and (this) morning, it’s gone fine,” Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities said.

“The issue for the time being is not Italy, the issue is Spain, but they will be pleased they managed to get this one away. Each one of these auctions is a challenge every time it comes along.”

In the secondary market, 10-year Italian yields were 8.7 bps lower at 5.12 percent, while five-year yields were 6.3 bps lower at 4.07 percent.

Some analysts say once Spain asks for a bailout the spotlight could fall back on Italy.

With the crisis still unresolved, any temptation to sell lower-rated debt may be focused on the Italian market because traders would be reluctant to sell Spanish bonds which have the ECB as a backstop, they say. The result may be that the premium investors demand to hold 10-year Spanish debt over their Italian counterparts falls to zero from 84 bps currently.