FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds inch higher, Spain remains market focus
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds inch higher, Spain remains market focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - German Bund futures inched higher on Monday, gaining some support from a renewed focus on weak global growth but with most investors on hold awaiting news on Spain’s progress towards a bailout.

The Bund future rose 7 ticks to 141.77, but was seen unlikely to break out of its recent trading range between 141 and 142 until policymakers shed more light on the outlook for struggling euro zone state Spain.

“We’re waiting for news and we don’t seem to be any closer to anything concrete, therefore people are being put off from trading,” a trader said.

A Spanish bailout request could come next month according to euro zone officials, one of whom said talks on a potential aid programme were advancing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.