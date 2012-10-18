EURO GOVT-Bunds fall, Spanish yields lower after debt sale

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - German Bund futures and Spanish government bond yields fell on Thursday after Spain found good demand at a bond auction, selling more debt than planned.

Bund futures were last 21 ticks lower on the day at 139.54, although still within the day’s trading range.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields, which had been higher before the sale, were 4 basis points lower at 5.46 percent, the least since early April.

Spain sold 4.6 billion euros of 2015, 2016 and 2022 bonds, just above its target of 3.5-4.5 billion euros.