EURO GOVT-Italy, Spain yields slide after huge Italy bond sale

* Italy breaks record with BTP Italia sale

* EU leaders agree on single banking supervisor

* Spanish, Italian yields fall to multi-month lows

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Italian and Spanish yields fell to multi-month lows on Friday after a record-breaking retail bond sale in Rome added to the improved mood in Madrid, which surprisingly held on to its investment grade rating this week.

Italy said it will reduce the amount of debt it issues in the rest of the year after selling 18 billion euros of four-year BTP Italia bonds, the most ever raised in a single debt offering on European markets.

The inflation-linked bond sale, which ran from Monday to Thursday, almost entirely covers Italy’s additional funding needs for this year. Analysts said the news was supportive for Italian bonds but is unlikely to lead to a strong rally.

“It is good news, but the fact is that they were lagging (other euro zone countries) in their funding programme. It is constructive, but it’s not a strong support for Italian (bonds),” BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said.

Italian 10-year yields were last 5 basis points lower at 4.725 percent. Earlier in the session they hit their lowest in more than seven months at 4.712 percent.

Jacq recommended positions favouring Spanish bonds against their Italian equivalents, saying Spanish yields had more room to fall once the country eventually asks for a bailout - an eagerly awaited move that would activate central bank support.

Spanish 10-year yields were last 5 basis points lower at 5.32 percent. Earlier in the session they hit their lowest since early April at 5.297 percent.

Benchmark Spanish yields have fallen about half a point in the past three sessions after Moody’s Investors Service decided not to cut its ratings to “junk” and a Thursday bond auction received strong demand.

German Bund futures were 7 ticks higher at 139.89, hovering near one-month lows of 139.45 hit on Thursday.

BANKING REFORM

Markets gave a mixed welcome to a European deal to set up a single banking supervisor.

The agreement opens the way for the euro zone rescue fund to inject capital directly into ailing banks, but many questions remain about how non euro zone countries will be treated and how the supervision will work.

Also, significantly for Spain and Ireland, uncertainty remains about whether the ESM rescue fund can address only future banking problems or the current ones as well.

“That is really the crucial question,” said Marius Daheim, senior analyst at Bayerische Landesbank. “Uncertainty about external support for the Spanish banking industry will rise.”

Daheim said his bank upgraded its view on Spanish bonds from underweight to neutral “six or eight weeks ago” and that he was reluctant to make any short-term recommendations on them due to the uncertainty about the timing of a potential bailout request.

“Spain is on safer ground now, but it can still be very volatile, I don’t think it’s a one way street there,” he said, adding that 10-year bond yields could quickly return to 6 percent if the mood turns sour again.

French President Francois Hollande said European leaders did not discuss possible financial assistance for Spain at the Brussels summit on Thursday.