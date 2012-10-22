FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds rise, Spain banking concerns weigh on sentiment
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds rise, Spain banking concerns weigh on sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Bund futures opened higher on Monday on worries that European banking support will only apply to new problems and after weaker-than-expected earnings from a batch of major U.S. companies.

Last week’s rally in Spanish and Italian bonds came to a halt on Friday after Germany said the euro zone’s rescue fund would not take over liability from member states such as Spain for past bank rescues.

At 0610 GMT, Bund futures were 14 ticks higher at 140.25.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy secured backing for his austerity drive in a vote in his home region of Galicia over the weekend.

European officials and analysts have said that Rajoy had wanted to get regional elections behind him before asking for international aid, a move which would activate the European Central Bank’s bond-buying programme.

Another regional election is scheduled in Catalonia, on November 25.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.