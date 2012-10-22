EURO GOVT-Spanish bonds stable as Rajoy party wins Galicia vote

* Spain’s Rajoy secures backing in Galicia

* Doubts about bank rescues weigh on sentiment

* Timing of any Spanish bailout still uncertain

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Spanish bonds held steady on Monday after Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy secured backing for his austerity drive in his home region of Galicia, removing a potential obstacle to him asking for a bailout.

Concern about the extent of any European support for Spanish banks and uncertainty about the timing of an aid request limited the market impact of the election result.

The election result was “slightly positive for Spanish bonds, because it will give (Rajoy) more leeway to ask for a bailout,” said KBC strategist Piet Lammens.

“If he had lost Galicia, he would have had more difficulties to sell such a move to his party and the population.”

Lammens said Germany’s refusal to allow the euro zone rescue fund to take over liability from member states such as Spain for past bank rescues was negative for Spanish debt, but added negotiations could alter Berlin’s stance going forward.

Spanish 10-year bond yields were 2.4 basis points higher on the day at 5.41 percent, having fallen around half a point last week after the country retained its investment grade rating. Two-year yields rose 4.3 bps to 2.85 percent.

The focus remained on the timing of a Spanish bailout, a move that would allow the European Central Bank to start buying Spain’s bonds. Rajoy said on Friday after a Brussels summit that he had still not decided whether to seek aid or not.

“(The market is still wary) of the risk that Spain will not ask for support soon and that we see a rewidening in spreads in Spain ... so any (fall) in Spanish yields can easily come back,” ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.

Another regional election is scheduled in Catalonia on Nov. 25.

German 10-year bond yields were stable at 1.60 percent. Giansanti expects investors to show more interest in buying around this level, saying uncertainty over Spain and expectations the ECB will keep rates low for a long time should result in a long-term 1.40-1.60 percent range for Bund yields.

Bund futures were 8 ticks higher at 140.19, having risen as high as 140.30 earlier.

KBC’s Lammens recommended investors sell Bunds on any pullback towards 140.70, the neckline of a double-top formation -- a chart pattern that technical analysts say could signal a future price fall.

“The central bank has decided on very far-reaching measures and that should provide a backstop and keep a ‘risk on’ sentiment,” Lammens said.