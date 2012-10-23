EURO GOVT-Spanish yields up as Moody's downgrades regions

* Catalonia among five Spanish regions whose ratings cut

* Spanish yields to drift higher in absence of aid request

* Bund futures rebound after last week’s losses

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Spanish bond yields and safe-haven German debt rose on Tuesday after Moody’s cut the credit ratings of five of the country’s regions, including economically important but deeply-indebted Catalonia.

Moody‘s, which surprised markets and prompted a sharp rally in Spanish bonds last week by affirming Spain’s investment grade rating, downgraded the five regions by one to two notches citing their limited cash reserves and forthcoming bond repayments.

This included the northern region of Catalonia, which accounts for a fifth of Spain’s economic output but is all but shut out of international markets, forcing it to request a state lifeline of just over 5 billion euros.

The downgrade of the regions added to market nerves over Spain, which were a lready starting to fray a s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s government holds off seeking a bailout which would enable European Central Bank support for the country’s bonds. Rajoy said on Friday after a European Union summit that he had still not decided whether to seek aid or not.

Traders and strategists expect Spanish yields to drift higher in coming days but ruled out a sharp sell-off in the debt given the prospect of eventual ECB intervention.

“Recent comments indicated that Prime Minister Rajoy has no real urgency to request a bailout and that has taken some steam off the rally and the downgrade of the regions is adding to the negative newsflow,” Commerzbank strategist Michael Leister said.

“The market is realising that the momentum we had with a lot of events last week will most likely not be followed up by a quick aid request by Spain and that’s prompting some profit- taking. We don’t expect a sharp correction but a bit of a pullback.”

Spanish 10-year yields were last up 5 basis points at 5.57 percent, retreating from a six-month low of 5.297 plumbed on Friday after Moody’s kept the country’s rating one-notch above ‘junk’ status. Two-year yields popped back above the 3 percent mark they broke for the first time in over a month last week.

COMPLACENCY

RBC strategists recommended buying shorter-dated bonds after a dip in the price, saying they still expected Spain to apply for a precautionary credit line in coming weeks.

“However, setbacks could become more severe in case political complacency hampers a financial assistance programme to be done and dusted before year-end, readying the ECB to intervene as of early 2013 when supply is picking up again,” they cautioned in a noted.

The fragile tone in peripheral bonds prompted safe-haven German bonds to claw back some of last week’s losses. Bund futures were last 32 ticks up on the day at 140.19 with the move higher helped by technical buying around 140.00.

Cash 10-year Bund yields were last 3 bps lower at 1.59 percent. Lloyds strategists expect 10-year Bund yields to hold within a 1.45-70 percent range in coming sessions with a drift towards the upper end of the range going into Wednesday’s German sale of 4 billion euro of 10-year bonds as traders push for cheaper prices.

“But as we approach the top of the range in yield, we think the better risk/ reward is to buy on dips on further weakness,” they said in a note. (Editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)