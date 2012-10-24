EURO GOVT-Bunds erase gains on profit-taking

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - German Bund futures erased gains on Wednesday with traders citing profit-taking after the contract hit key technical levels.

“The 140.50 area has been the resistance today and we’ve not really threatened to go higher. Maybe people were looking for an excuse to sell because of that and the Greek headlines have given them the opportunity to do that,” one trader said.

He was referring to Greece being granted its long-standing plea for additional time to push through austerity cuts that have been finalised after months of negotiations.

German Bund futures erased gains and were last down 3 ticks at 140.33.