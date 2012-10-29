EURO GOVT-Italian yields rise on supply, Berlusconi threat

* Italian yields rise on political uncertainty, supply * Bunds hit two-week highs after poor corporate earnings * Belgium sells 3.6 bln euros of bonds to hit 2012 target By Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields rose on Monday as investors made space on their books before Tuesday's debt auction, with some also selling the paper due to a perceived rise in political risk. Traders cited a threat by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to withdraw support for Mario Monti's technocrat government as one of the factors that fuelled safe haven flows and sent German Bunds to two-week highs. A string of lacklustre corporate earnings late last week was another reason. Italian 10-year yields rose 9 basis points to just above 5 percent. Five-year bonds underperformed other Italian debt before the launch of a new 2017 bond on Tuesday, with yields rising 11 bps to 3.90 percent. The size of the move suggested markets are not especially worried about a imminent collapse of Monti's government. Berlusconi's move acted as a reminder that his successor's term expires next spring, however, and swung the market's attention back to Italy as uncertainty about the timing of a Spanish bailout request lingered in the background. "Political uncertainty hasn't been in the headlines in Italy ... but from this autumn we expect it will become more of a feature for markets," said Sarah Hewin, head of European research for Standard Chartered. "If we do see Spain going for a bailout ... the focus could well shift to Italy and that may well coincide with stresses ahead of the election." Monti has been credited with making Italian policymaking more credible and stabilising domestic debt markets. Borrowing costs were well over 7 percent when he took helm late last year. Trading was subdued, with U.S. equity markets shut and fixed-income markets closing early as Hurricane Sandy headed for the east coast, including New York. U.S. bond markets are likely to be closed on Tuesday as well. German Bund futures rose 70 ticks to 141.55, with 10-year yields down 6.3 bps at 1.476 percent. SUPPLY Italy plans to sell 3-4 billion euros of new 2017 bonds and to tap a 2022 bond for another 2-3 billion euros on Tuesday. The renewed focus on its politics does not bode well for the auction, but the rise in 10-year yields back above 5 percent should ensure enough investors find the paper attractive to make the sale go smoothly. "Supply is putting a bit of pressure on non-core markets and if anyone is looking for an excuse to sell Italy, this is it ahead of the auctions, although we believe there will be support(when 10-year yields reach 5 percent)," one trader said. Coupon and redemption payments this week totalling almost 25 billion euros from Spain and redemptions of 14 billion euros from Italy should help contain selling pressure. For Spain, the issue remains when it will ask for a bailout, which looks increasingly likely to be later rather than sooner. ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Sunday Spain had no immediate need of help from the central bank's new bond-buying programme as it could refinance its debt on the markets at an acceptable cost. Belgium kicked-off this week's supply, selling 3.6 billion euros of bonds, including some of more than 20 years' maturity, and surpassing its 2012 issuance target. "It's a decent auction considering there is also long-end issuance from Germany and France this week," said Nomura rate strategist Artis Frankovics. "(Belgium) have one more scheduled auction which it is quite likely they will cancel, but it is also possible they will do some front-loading for next year."