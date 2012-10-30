EURO GOVT-Bunds open higher before Italian auction

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose on Tuesday before an Italian bond auction that comes amid political jitters created by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s threat to bring down the current government.

Trading was expected to be thin, with U.S. bond markets closed on Tuesday due to Hurricane Sandy.

Italy plans to sell 3-4 billion euros of new 2017 bonds and to tap a 2022 bond for another 2-3 billion euros. Berlusconi threatened over the weekend to pull his People of Freedom party’s support from Prime Minister Mario Monti before the elections scheduled in April.

“At the very least the minimum issuance target should be issued, but more than likely the Treasury will raise more,” Credit Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green said in a note.

“However, it will likely be the volume and the level of bids at the auctions that could potentially drive sentiment for much of the European session.”

At 0703 GMT, Bund futures were 23 ticks higher on the day at 141.93.

Euro zone economic sentiment data and Spanish third-quarter gross domestic product data will be released later in the day. Lacklustre corporate earnings in Europe and the U.S. have fuelled safe haven flows in recent days.