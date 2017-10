LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - German Bund futures pared losses on Wednesday after strong bidding at a 30-year bond sale.

December Bund futures were last 12 ticks lower on the day at 141.42, having fallen as low as 141.18 earlier.

Germany sold 1.704 billion euros of bonds maturing in 2044 with investors bidding for 2.7 times the amount of paper on offer, compared with 1.5 times at a similar sale in July.