#Market News
November 8, 2012 / 4:01 PM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds extend gains above 143.00

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German government bond futures hit two-month highs on Thursday as a steady rise throughout the course of the afternoon accelerated with traders citing a report saying a decision on more aid for Greece could be delayed.

Bloomberg News reported that a call to release aid for the country may be delayed for weeks, echoing comments from German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble earlier in the day

December Bund futures rose as high as 143.08, 33 ticks higher on the day.

“I think people were getting it into their heads that there would be some kind of decision (at the Eurogroup meeting) on Monday,” a trader said.

The move higher was accelerated by automatic buying orders when the contract hit 143.00, traders said.

