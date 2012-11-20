EURO GOVT-Bund futures fall on bets of further Greek aid

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell on Tuesday as speculation that Greece is likely to receive further aid tranches pushed them below technically-important levels.

Traders cited last week’s low of 142.83 as a key support level broken on Tuesday, triggering further falls.

“There’s been a few stops triggered below 143.00 and it looks likely Greece will get the next piece of aid, even if it is just kicking the can down the road. We’re below 142.83 now, so it looks like it wants to test 142.50,” a trader said.

Bund futures were last 25 ticks lower on the day at 142.75, having risen as high as 143.22 earlier in the session.