CORRECTED-EURO GOVT-Bunds rise as uncertainty over Greek aid persists

(Corrects Bund futures level to 142.61 from 141.61)

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - German Bunds rose before a 10-year debt auction on Wednesday after euro zone finance ministers failed to reach a deal overnight on disbursing the next tranche of aid to Greece, boosting safe-haven assets.

Greece’s international lenders will meet again on Monday to try to agree for the third time on how to get the country’s debt down to a sustainable level. Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said the delay was caused by “technical reasons” and other officials said a deal was close.

“They seem to be making the right noises ... but it’s a bit disappointing that they failed,” one trader said.

At 0702 GMT, Bund futures were 23 ticks higher on the day at 142.61, having fallen by 62 ticks on Tuesday on expectations a deal would be reached.

The risk-averse environment bodes well for an auction of 10-year German debt later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Andrew Osborn)