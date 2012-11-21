EURO GOVT-Bunds erase gains on Merkel comments

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell on Wednesday as politicians stepped up efforts to come to a deal to release aid for Greece after a meeting on Monday failed to reach agreement.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a closed-door meeting of lawmakers that lower interest rates and an expanded EFSF rescue fund could fill Greece’s financing gap.

“The news (overnight) was a bit disappointing, but Merkel comments this morning seem pretty supportive,” one trader said.

German Bund futures were last 3 ticks down on the day at 142.35, having risen as high as 142.64 earlier.