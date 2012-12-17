FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-German Bund futures open slightly lower
December 17, 2012 / 7:15 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-German Bund futures open slightly lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - German Bunds opened slightly lower on Monday as riskier assets were supported by some progress towards averting a U.S. fiscal crisis and expectations for more monetary stimulus in Japan after elections.

The first palpable sign of progress in talks between U.S. lawmakers to avoid automatic, large-scale fiscal tightening next year came on Sunday, when Republican House Speaker John Boehner offered to accept a tax increase for the wealthiest Americans.

The Liberal Democratic Party of Japan’s landslide victory increased expectations of more monetary easing in the world’s third-largest economy. The vote gave the LDP and its small ally a two-thirds majority in the lower house.

“The impressive LDP win in Japan and reported tentative progress in the fiscal cliff debate look set to support the risk attitude initially,” said Commerzbank strategists in a note.

Bund futures were last 10 ticks lower at 144.83.

