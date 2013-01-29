EURO GOVT-Bund futures bounce off two-month lows

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Bund futures edged higher on Tuesday, with some investors snapping up the cheapened paper after it hit two-month lows in the previous session.

Monday’s better-than-expected U.S. durable goods data added momentum to a sell-off in Bunds triggered by the European Central Bank’s announcement last week that banks planned to repay 137 billion euros of three-year loans taken in late 2011.

At 0704 GMT, Bund futures were 8 ticks higher on the day at 141.87. They hit a two-month low of 141.61 on Monday, having fallen by almost two full points in the past three sessions.

“Yesterday was a pretty messy day so we may have a few people looking to oppose this move,” one trader said. “I’d like to see stronger data going forward to vindicate these moves.”