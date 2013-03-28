FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 28, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bund rally pauses as no sign of Cyprus bank panic

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* German 10-year yields touch 8-month low before rebounding
    * Worst Cyprus fears recede, but investors remain on edge
    * Italy, Spain recover after weak start, risks persist


    By Marius Zaharia and William James
    LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - German bond yields briefly hit
eight-month lows on Thursday as tension in Cyprus kept investors
on edge, but the lack of any visible chaos at Cypriot banks
helped soothe concerns.
    A major rebound in Bund yields was seen as unlikely in the
near term, but room to fall further was also limited with yields
trading close to their all-time lows.
    Cypriot banks reopened for the first time in nearly two
weeks with strict controls on the amount of cash that can leave
the island after Cyprus agreed the first bailout plan in the
euro zone to impose losses on bank depositors. 
    That had some traders anticipating a rush to withdraw money
- a sight that risked spooking depositors in other euro zone
countries and causing problems for the likes of Spain and Italy.
    But cash withdrawals on Thursday, limited to 300 euros per
day, were being conducted in an orderly fashion. 
    Market participants said expectations of a cross-border bank
run hitting the likes of Italy and Spain had receded, but
remained high enough to keep investors biased towards less risky
bonds heading into the Easter holiday weekend.
    German 10-year yields hit their lowest since
Aug. 3 at 1.25 percent, but subsequently reversed course to
trade at 1.28 percent, virtually flat on the day. Bund futures
 were 4 ticks lower at 145.48.
    "The market is still very jittery about Cyprus and the rest
of Europe," one trader said. "Things are still pretty bleak but
we've got to levels where people in the market ask themselves:
is there much room left to rally?"
    "Can we go lower (in yields)? Yes, we can, but probably we
need some more bad news. At banks in Cyprus today there were
more photographers than people trying to withdraw the money."
    Bund yields hit an all-time low of 1.126 percent last July.
    Bonds issued by Spain and Italy came under modest pressure
in early trade, with both seen at risk of contagion and
vulnerable to any deterioration in sentiment on the euro zone,
but the moves reversed as the session progressed.
    Italian yields were last down 2 basis points
on the day at 4.75 percent, although the dwindling chances of
success in Italian parties' attempts to form a government
following inconclusive elections last month were expected to
limit any fall.
    A centre-left official said there was still a chance to
break the deadlock, although party leader Pier Luigi Bersani is
running out of options. That could leave the country facing
fresh polls or a second successive technocrat administration.
    "In this sense, Italy is moving from stability to more
instability and that is not good for the market, that's the key
point," said Elwin de Groot, strategist at Rabobank in Utrecht.
    Bersani is due to report to the Italian president on
Thursday evening on whether he has enough support to form a
government. 
    
    "MARKETS DON'T FORGET"
    Since Cyprus first unveiled its plan to involve depositors
in paying for a sovereign bailout, markets have been fretting
that similar steps could be applied to banking bailouts
elsewhere, despite policymakers' efforts to dispel the concerns.
    "Markets don't forget. Anything is up for grabs now because
the whole rescue template has changed," ICAP strategist Philip
Tyson said.
    Traders looking for the next potential flashpoint in the
crisis pointed to rapidly rising bond yields in Slovenia where a
new government is battling to tackle banking problems and raise
cash to meet sovereign financing needs. 
    The yield on Slovenia's 10-year bond, although
infrequently traded, has soared to 6.39 percent from 4.68
percent just over a week ago. The cost of insuring against a
default on the country's debt has also risen sharply.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
