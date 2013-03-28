EURO GOVT-Bund rally pauses as no sign of Cyprus bank panic

* German 10-year yields touch 8-month low before rebounding * Worst Cyprus fears recede, but investors remain on edge * Italy, Spain recover after weak start, risks persist By Marius Zaharia and William James LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - German bond yields briefly hit eight-month lows on Thursday as tension in Cyprus kept investors on edge, but the lack of any visible chaos at Cypriot banks helped soothe concerns. A major rebound in Bund yields was seen as unlikely in the near term, but room to fall further was also limited with yields trading close to their all-time lows. Cypriot banks reopened for the first time in nearly two weeks with strict controls on the amount of cash that can leave the island after Cyprus agreed the first bailout plan in the euro zone to impose losses on bank depositors. That had some traders anticipating a rush to withdraw money - a sight that risked spooking depositors in other euro zone countries and causing problems for the likes of Spain and Italy. But cash withdrawals on Thursday, limited to 300 euros per day, were being conducted in an orderly fashion. Market participants said expectations of a cross-border bank run hitting the likes of Italy and Spain had receded, but remained high enough to keep investors biased towards less risky bonds heading into the Easter holiday weekend. German 10-year yields hit their lowest since Aug. 3 at 1.25 percent, but subsequently reversed course to trade at 1.28 percent, virtually flat on the day. Bund futures were 4 ticks lower at 145.48. "The market is still very jittery about Cyprus and the rest of Europe," one trader said. "Things are still pretty bleak but we've got to levels where people in the market ask themselves: is there much room left to rally?" "Can we go lower (in yields)? Yes, we can, but probably we need some more bad news. At banks in Cyprus today there were more photographers than people trying to withdraw the money." Bund yields hit an all-time low of 1.126 percent last July. Bonds issued by Spain and Italy came under modest pressure in early trade, with both seen at risk of contagion and vulnerable to any deterioration in sentiment on the euro zone, but the moves reversed as the session progressed. Italian yields were last down 2 basis points on the day at 4.75 percent, although the dwindling chances of success in Italian parties' attempts to form a government following inconclusive elections last month were expected to limit any fall. A centre-left official said there was still a chance to break the deadlock, although party leader Pier Luigi Bersani is running out of options. That could leave the country facing fresh polls or a second successive technocrat administration. "In this sense, Italy is moving from stability to more instability and that is not good for the market, that's the key point," said Elwin de Groot, strategist at Rabobank in Utrecht. Bersani is due to report to the Italian president on Thursday evening on whether he has enough support to form a government. "MARKETS DON'T FORGET" Since Cyprus first unveiled its plan to involve depositors in paying for a sovereign bailout, markets have been fretting that similar steps could be applied to banking bailouts elsewhere, despite policymakers' efforts to dispel the concerns. "Markets don't forget. Anything is up for grabs now because the whole rescue template has changed," ICAP strategist Philip Tyson said. Traders looking for the next potential flashpoint in the crisis pointed to rapidly rising bond yields in Slovenia where a new government is battling to tackle banking problems and raise cash to meet sovereign financing needs. The yield on Slovenia's 10-year bond, although infrequently traded, has soared to 6.39 percent from 4.68 percent just over a week ago. The cost of insuring against a default on the country's debt has also risen sharply.