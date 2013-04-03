EURO GOVT-Bund futures hit new session high after U.S. data

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose to new session highs on Wednesday after a U.S. non-manufacturing activity index for March came out weaker than expected.

The Institute for Supply Management non-manufacturing index read 54.4 versus 56.0 in February, below the Reuters consensus forecast of 55.8 forecast. Earlier, the ADP National Employment Report said U.S. private sector employment rose by 158,000 jobs in March, less than a 200,000 forecast.

Bund futures were last 28 ticks higher on the day at 145.52.