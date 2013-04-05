FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Dutch, Belgian, Austrian yields hit record lows
April 5, 2013

EURO GOVT-Dutch, Belgian, Austrian yields hit record lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Dutch, Belgian and Austrian bonds all fell to record lows on Friday with market participants pointing to strong demand from Asia with investors switching out of Japanese government bonds.

The Dutch 10-year yield sank to 1.44 percent, down 4 basis points on the day with traders citing investors ditching Japanese government bonds and opting for euro zone assets which carry higher yields than German Bunds but boast relatively strong credit ratings.

“The view seems to be that the Bank of Japan moves will force money out of Japan and into other markets, and semi-core has always been one of the (Asian) favourites,” a trader said.

Japan’s central bank on Thursday announced the world’s most intense burst of monetary stimulus.

