FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds inch up as EU finmin meeting eyed
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds inch up as EU finmin meeting eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - German Bund futures edged up at the open on Friday as investors turned cautious on reports of a funding gap in Cyprus’ bailout package that is likely to top a meeting of European Union finance ministers later in the day.

The two-day informal gathering in Dublin beginning on Friday comes after Reuters and other news organisations obtained documents revealing that the Mediterranean island might have to contribute more than initially thought to its rescue package.

Focus will also be on the deepening problems in Slovenia and Germany’s growing reluctance over euro zone banking reforms.

“The Eurogroup is likely to dominate things. There’s talk of this funding gap in Cyprus. I don’t see a lot of good news for periphery...There could be consolidation in the market while we wait to see what the Eurogroup says,” a trader said.

The Bund future was seven ticks up at 145.32 compared with 145.25 at Thursday’s settlement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.